Alexei Navalny ‘doing well’ after transfer to remote Arctic prison

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny on Tuesday (26 December) said he was “doing well” after a 20-day transfer from his prison near Moscow to a penal colony beyond the Arctic Circle.

“Don’t worry about me. I’m fine. I’m totally relieved that I’ve finally made it,” Mr Navalny wrote on X.

“I’m still in a good mood, as befits a Santa Claus,” he added, referring to his winter clothing and beard.

The US State Department said it remained “deeply concerned for Mr Navalny’s wellbeing and the conditions of his unjust detention”.