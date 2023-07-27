Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu toured an arms exhibition with Kim Jong-un on Wednesday 26 July, during his visit to Pyongyang.

The pair met to discuss military issues and the regional security environment, state media said, illustrating North Korea’s support for Russia’s conflict in Ukraine as the isolated country celebrated the 70th anniversary of an armistice that halted fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War.

Mr Kim showcased some of North Korea’s newest weapons in the arms exhibition and briefed Mr Shoigu on national plans to expand the country’s military capabilities.

Footage shows the pair walking near a row of large missiles mounted on launcher trucks.