Russian nuclear-powered submarine Kazan left the bay of Havana on Monday 17 June, ahead of expected military exercises in the Caribbean.

The fleet, made up of a frigate, a nuclear-powered submarine, an oil tanker and a rescue tug, crossed into Havana Bay last Wednesday, after drills in the Atlantic Ocean.

The next destination of the Russian ships is still unknown, but US officials expect them to remain in the region through the summer and possibly also stop in Venezuela.

Russia is a longtime ally of Venezuela and Cuba, and its warships and aircraft have periodically made forays into the Caribbean.