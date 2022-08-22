Investigators examine scene of fatal car bomb which killed Putin ally's daughter

Investigators examined the deadly scene near Moscow where a car exploded the previous night killing Daria Dugina, the daughter of a prominent ally of Vladimir Putin.

Aleksandr Dugin’s daughter Darya, 29, died after an explosion on a road outside Moscow, Russia’s investigative committee said.

It is thought her father, the Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, who is known as “Putin’s brain”, may have been the intended target of the attack.

Russian investigators said: “An explosive device, presumably installed in a Toyota Land Cruiser car, went off in full traffic on a public road, and then the car caught fire.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.