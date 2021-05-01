Sanctions ‘crippling’ Russian economy, says minister

LBC’s Nick Ferrari hosts Technology Minister Chris Philp where he’s quizzed about the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the UK Government’s sanctions imposed on oligarchs including Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

The minister claimed that the recent sanctions imposed by the UK are “crippling” Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

