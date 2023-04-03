CCTV footage appears to show a woman walking with a box outside the St Petersburg cafe where a Russian military blogger was killed in an explosion.

Vladlen Tatarsky, a vocal supporter of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, died in a blast at Street Food Bar No 1 on Sunday evening (2 April).

Russian outlet Interfax named Daria Trepova, 26, as a suspect who was detained on suspicion of Tatarsky’s murder.

Mr Tatarsky was a guest speaker at a political event at the cafe when the bomb exploded.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.