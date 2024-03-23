Aftermath from the Moscow massacre that left at least 143 people dead has seen emergency services wading through rubble to make what remains of the building as safe as possible.

11 people have been detained after ISIS claim responsibility for the attack, which took place at Crocus City Hall on Friday (22 March).

At least four men began shooting at patrons as they waited for a rock band to start, before allegedly letting off petrol bombs, causing the building to go up in smoke.