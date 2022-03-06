Russian forces fire rockets at building in Kharkiv that ‘houses nuclear reactor’

Ukraine's national security service have claimed that Russian forces are firing rockets at a physics institute in Kharkiv which contains nuclear material and a reactor.

Footage shared by the ministry of internal affairs purportedly shows the moment a missile hits the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, which houses the reactor.

There have been no immediate reports of any damage to the nuclear materials inside.

In response to the attack, the security service warned a direct strike on the facility could lead to a “large-scale ecological disaster”.

