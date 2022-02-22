Watch live as Boris Johnson announces economic sanctions against Russia

Boris Johnson is expected to set out details of sanctions against Russia to MPs in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon.

The prime minister chaired an emergency Cobra meeting with security ministers earlier, announcing afterwards that he was ready to impose the “first barrage” of economic sanctions immediately.

He added that he expects more to follow, given the UK is expecting further “irrational behaviour” from Russia.

The decision to impose sanctions on Moscow comes after Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of two breakaway states in eastern Ukraine.

