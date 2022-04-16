Russian state TV claims Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

A Russian state TV host has claimed the reason Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the nation has entered World War Three.

Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” the country was now “fighting against Nato”.

“One can safely call what it has escalated into World War Three. That’s absolutely for sure,” Skabeyeva said.

“Right now, we’re definitely fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself. We need to recognise that.”

