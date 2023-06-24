Footage captures a massive explosion at an oil depot in the Voronezh region of Russia.

In a video, which has been verified by Sky News, black smoke fills the air as flames rage at the site on Saturday 24 June.

The incident comes amid a rebellion from Wagner troops, which Vladimir Putin has called “treason”.

A witness told Reuters that they saw they saw a column of Wagner’s vehicles in Voronezh on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, a Russian security source told Reuters that mercenary fighters had taken control of military facilities in the city, located about 500 km (310 miles) south of Moscow.