Dramatic moment Russian fighter jet intercepts two US nuclear bombers over Baltic

Dramatic footage shows the moment a Russian fighter jet intercepted two US B-52 nuclear bombers over the Baltic Sea.

It comes just days after a US drone was forced down by a Russian jet the pentagon said carried out a “reckless” manoeuvre.

This video filmed from the SU-35 shows the aircraft flying alongside the bombers as they approached Russian airspace.

Russia’s defence ministry said the fighter jet was sent to prevent a border violation.

