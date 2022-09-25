Russian civilians protest Ukraine war draft

Protests are being held across Russia as Vladimir Putin attempts to draft up to one million reservists to the war in Ukraine - not the 300,000 originally reported by Russian media.

Some 7,000 people entered Finland from Russia on Thursday, fleeing to avoid the draft, and Russian human rights project OVD-Info state that 16,500 arrests of those protesting have been made since February.

Faced with Ukraine’s recent devestating counterattack, Putin has once more threatened nuclear action, announcing he will use “all the means at our disposal” and is “not bluffing”.

