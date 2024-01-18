Sunak says party ‘came together’ for Rwanda bill vote despite Tory rebellion

Rishi Sunak has praised the Conservative Party for “coming together” to pass his Rwanda bill.

The Prime Minister saw his legislation pass its third reading in the House of Commons on Wednesday night (17 January), after a would-be backbench revolt on his flagship policy largely melted away.

Mr Sunak’s controversial deportation bill was passed by 320 votes to 276, giving the government a majority of 44.

His leadership risked being thrown into question after Tory rebels threatened to bring the bill down, but the mutiny failed to materialise after an 11th-hour meeting in parliament ahead of the crunch vote.