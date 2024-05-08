Sadiq Khan pledges to make London ‘best city in the world’ after re-election as mayor

Sadiq Khan pledged to make London "the best city in the world" in a speech on Tuesday, 7 May, after he was re-elected and sworn in as the city’s mayor.

Mr Khan, who secured his third term on Saturday, vowed to support young Londoners "from birth to feeling safe, to securing a job and finding an affordable home."

He promised to build on promises in his manifesto, including funding for youth clubs and mental health support to ensure young Londoners have "the best start in life."