Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:40
Sadiq Khan pledges to make London ‘best city in the world’ after re-election as mayor
Sadiq Khan pledged to make London "the best city in the world" in a speech on Tuesday, 7 May, after he was re-elected and sworn in as the city’s mayor.
Mr Khan, who secured his third term on Saturday, vowed to support young Londoners "from birth to feeling safe, to securing a job and finding an affordable home."
He promised to build on promises in his manifesto, including funding for youth clubs and mental health support to ensure young Londoners have "the best start in life."
Up next
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
01:07
L’Oreal Glotion, Tom Ford Black Orchid and everything else
56:02
‘Make the journey part of your holiday’, say slow travel experts
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
13:19
The hidden pressures of playing real life figures
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
37:41
Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:33
Borussia Dortmund players sing Adele in changing room after PSG win
00:40
Man United boss Ten Hag vows to fight on as he rues Palace defeat
00:38
George Russell takes Ed Sheeran on 150mph lap of Miami GP track
00:17
Lando Norris crowd surfs in behind the scenes footage from F1 win
00:28
Aftermath of Michican tornadoes captured in devastating footage
56:02
‘Make the journey part of your holiday’, say slow travel experts
01:08
Humza Yousaf jokes about ‘breakup’ with Greens as coalition deal ends
00:54
Bridge collapses into river in China during powerful floods
01:14
Olly Alexander details wardrobe malfunction during Eurovision semi
00:48
If movie: John Krasinski and Fiona Shaw reveal their imaginary friends
00:59
Lily Allen reveals why she resented ‘mean’ Elton John for years
00:34