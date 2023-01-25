California shooting: Seven dead as state witnesses third mass killing in eight days

Seven people have died following two related shootings at agricultural facilities in Half Moon Bay, just south of San Francisco.

Four people were found dead at Mountain Mushroom Farm, and three other bodies were discovered several miles away.

Farm employee, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, was arrested after officers found him inside his vehicle in the police station's parking lot.

It is the third mass killing in California in the past eight days, including a shooting which killed 11 at a Chinese New Year celebration.

Before that, a teenage mother and baby were among six killed in central California.

