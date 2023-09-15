The father, stepmother, and uncle of 10-year-old Sara Sharif have appeared in court charged with her murder.

Urfan Sharif , 41, Beinash Batool, 29, and Faisal Malik, 28, are accused of killing the girl before her body was found at a property in Woking, Surrey, on 10 August.

The defendants, who spent more than a month in Pakistan following her death, are also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

They appeared in the dock of Guildford Magistrates Court on Friday morning flanked by a dock officer each.