Teachers discuss buying vests for children to keep warm amid energy bill crisis

A teacher has said that her colleagues are discussing buying vests for children at their school amid soaring energy bills.

Lisa Millington, headteacher of Longlands Primary School in Market Drayton, told BBC Breakfast that their bill has gone up by £36,000.

“We are looking at having to change how we do the heating – making sure that it’s on to warm the children but then going off during the day,” Ms Millington said.

“My colleagues have been talking about buying vests for the children so that we can help them keep warmer.”

Sign up to our newsletters.