Climate activists scale tanker and climb on pipes at oil refinery in Scotland

Activists scaled oil tankers and climbed on pipes at Grangemouth petrochemical plant in Scotland as part of a day of protests on Wednesday 19 July.

The action was staged by This Is Rigged, a group that demands the Scottish government “oppose all new fossil fuel projects” across the country.

Seven people were arrested after police launched an operation to remove them from the site, which also saw some protesters blocking gates.

Ineos said production at the Grangemouth refinery, near Falkirk, was unaffected.