Embarrassing moment culture secretary admits she can’t name her Scottish counterpart

Michelle Donelan, the culture secretary, could not name her Scottish counterpart when put on the spot during a meeting of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee in parliament on Tuesday, 6 December.

In Ms Donelan's first appearance before the committee since her appointment in September, she was asked by SNP MP John Nicolson whether she had met Angus Robertson.

Ms Donelan said no, and admitted she did not know his name.

“He led the SNP group here for many years. He’s known by all of us,” Mr Nicolson said.

