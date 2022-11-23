Jump to content

Second Scottish independence referendum can't happen, rules Supreme Court

00:46

Holly Patrick | 1669198124

Second Scottish independence referendum can't happen, rules Supreme Court

Scotland cannot hold a second independence referendum, the UK Supreme Court has ruled today, 23 November.

The first referendum was held in 2014, with 55 per cent of Scots voting to remain in the union, and 45 per cent voting to leave.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had set out plans to hold a second vote - dubbed Indyref2 - on 19 October 2023, but judges were unanimous in their ruling that it could not go ahead.

Supreme Court president Lord Reed said: "The Scottish parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence."

01:19

Moment 365ft Redcar blast furnace is demolished marking end of era for Teesside steel

00:50

Walmart shooting: Police report multiple fatalities as gunman opens fire in Chesapeake store

01:35

Wisconsin police officer alerts residents to garage engulfed in flames next to houses during night shift

01:54

Hundreds of Indonesian children treated in hospital after deadly earthquake

01:02

World Cup: Daily update from day two in Qatar

01:46

Fans celebrate as England scores six goals against Iran to secure first World Cup win

02:01

Best behind the scenes moments from Sebastian Vettel's last F1 race

10:07

The Crown & Fleischmann is in Trouble | Binge or Bin

02:00

How will the Autumn Budget affect you?

01:07

The most confusing moments from Trump’s 2024 announcement

02:24

Autumn Budget: Key points from chancellor's statement

02:04

Levison Wood’s five hopes for the future following Cop27

01:11

Dr Fauci urges American people to get vaccinated in final address before retirement

01:05

Death row executions put on hold in Alabama due to lethal injection failures

00:48

Oklahoma governor’s ‘intoxicated’ son tells police ‘My dad’s the governor’

00:35

Police arrive after car fatally crashes into Massachusetts Apple store

00:20

Emergency services respond as at least five killed in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs

00:54

‘Increasingly likely’ Donald Trump will be indicted on criminal charges, says Bill Barr

00:56

Theranos: Elizabeth Holmes jailed for more than 11 years for fraud

00:45

Mother very ‘thankful’ after 10-year-old helps deliver baby sister at home

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines

11:51

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

13:45

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'? | Behind The Headlines

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

17:28

The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war

10:41

Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground

11:23

Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground

08:25

Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground

13:26

Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground

09:29

Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground

05:47

The civilians defending Ukraine | On The Ground

07:02

The desperate road out of Ukraine | On The Ground

01:00

Manchester United: Glazer family consider selling Premier League club

00:58

‘I thought you’d forgotten’: Jack Grealish calls young fan after after doing his celebration

01:01

Budweiser to gift World Cup 2022 winner with beer it couldn't sell at tournament

01:18

World Cup: Saudi Arabia stun Argentina on day three in Qatar

00:55

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United by ‘mutual agreement’ with immediate effect

01:07

Football fans enjoy 66p pints in London as they watch England game

00:34

Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World Cup

00:58

‘It’s becoming home-ophobic’: The Last Leg sing their ‘World Cup anthem’

00:43

Cop27: Delegates remain divided on crucial summit’s final day

02:04

Levison Wood’s five hopes for the future following Cop27

04:49

Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions

01:03

UN secretary-general tells Cop27: ‘We are on a highway to climate hell’

01:24

Cop27: Rishi Sunak and James Cleverly arrive in Egypt

00:31

Cop27: World’s largest plastic waste pyramid unveiled ahead of climate summit

01:24

People in power 'do not prioritise' climate crisis, says Greta Thunberg

01:57

Concerns over shrinking salt lake in Romania after drought

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

05:08

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

04:57

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

06:04

What are NFTs? | Decomplicated

01:08

Man United: Erik ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club

01:03

Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress

00:47

Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it

01:46

Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch

00:50

Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte

01:02

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal

01:02

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up

01:13

Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss

02:06

Bruce Lee likely died from ‘drinking too much water’, researchers say

00:31

Boy George latest to leave jungle as I’m a Celebrity enters final week

00:47

Taylor Swift fan says she waited eight hours and was charged 14 times for tickets she never received

00:37

Madonna poses in lavish outfit in latest Instagram post

00:50

I’m a Celeb first look: Trio covered in sludge during ‘Grot Yoga’ trial

01:14

‘Home for quismois’: Camila Cabello pokes fun at herself after Christmas performance

00:35

David Baddiel explores antisemitism in Channel 4 documentary Jews Don’t Count

00:55

Boy George and Jill Scott discuss not being defined by sexuality on I'm a Celeb

10:07

The Crown & Fleischmann is in Trouble | Binge or Bin

07:49

The Crown season 5 more like ‘ITV drama than high budget Netflix must-watch’

02:57

Fleishman is in Trouble feels ‘patronising and heavy handed’

10:48

The White Lotus & Blockbuster | Binge or Bin

03:26

The White Lotus has 'done it again' with 'fresh' second season

03:00

Blockbuster has ‘promise’ but feels ‘padded out’

12:34

The Watcher & Somewhere Boy | Binge or Bin

04:03

The Watcher is ‘soulless’ and ‘doesn’t care about satisfying viewers’

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

09:24

Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:44

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

10:33

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:43

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

26:51

Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on gender identity and how to untangle a toxic political debate

44:20

Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze

01:10

Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film

01:21

Porn director and actor Vex Ashley explains the reality of sex work

28:36

Celebrity psychic Chris Riley shares what a reading could do for your relationship

01:25

Millennial Love’s Olivia Petter has psychic reading on her love life

46:06

Soma Sara on how sex education perpetuates rape culture and harmful myths about sex

01:31

How misogynistic uniform policies internalise victim blaming in school

03:04

Exclusive: Humen charity launch ‘Pub Pilgrimage’ to combat rising male suicide rate

00:43

Cute moment four-year-old tells newborn brother she will teach him how to eat snow

01:52

Volkswagen Norway creates driveable office chair that 'feels like electric car'

00:42

View from space capsule aiming to launch passengers into stratosphere from 2024

01:59

Woody Harrelson reveals he once drank cobra blood with Michael J. Fox

01:01

Fluorescent green ‘alien’ discovered on Scottish beach

01:23

Kim Kardashian 'not bothered' by Pete Davidson's relationship with Emily Ratajkowski

01:00

Nasa official claims humans could live on the moon by 2030

01:24

Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest

06:15

Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:29

Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews

04:15

How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews

04:16

How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews

05:17

How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews

01:40

Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide

04:51

Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

02:08

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:10

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

04:29:59

Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022

04:39:48

Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

01:17

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

01:09

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’, energy minister says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:13

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help the Middle East achieve net zero at SGI 2022

