Second Scottish independence referendum can't happen, rules Supreme Court

Scotland cannot hold a second independence referendum, the UK Supreme Court has ruled today, 23 November.

The first referendum was held in 2014, with 55 per cent of Scots voting to remain in the union, and 45 per cent voting to leave.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had set out plans to hold a second vote - dubbed Indyref2 - on 19 October 2023, but judges were unanimous in their ruling that it could not go ahead.

Supreme Court president Lord Reed said: "The Scottish parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence."

