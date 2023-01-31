Pausing the placement of transgender inmates with a history of violence against women in female prisons was to provide “clarity”, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Current policy requires a risk assessment before a transgender prisoner is placed in the estate with which they identify.

The pause will stop any with a history of violence against women – including sexual violence – from being placed in any women’s unit across the country whilst the policy is under review.

“There has never been an automatic right for a trans woman to serve their sentence in a female prison,” the First Minister said.

