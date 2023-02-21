SNP leadership contender Humza Yousaf has weighed in on the Kate Forbes same-sex marriage controversy, saying he doesn’t use his faith as a “basis for legislation”.

Ms Forbes has faced backlash over comments about her personal opposition to equal marriage.

On Tuesday, she also suggested it was “wrong” to have children out of wedlock.

“I’m somebody who is proud of my faith... but I don’t use my faith as a basis of legislation,” Mr Yousaf told LBC, responding to his rival’s comments.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.