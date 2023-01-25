An RNLI volunteer crew and lifeguard battled treacherous conditions to save a dog and its owner from rough seas in New Brighton.

Newly-released footage from 2020 shows rescuers lifting Niall Robinson and his pet from the sea.

Mr Robinson got into difficulty after trying to reach his dog when it was swept into the water while on a slipway.

His mother Christine tried to help, but was swept away and sadly died.

The RNLI crew and lifeguard have since been awarded a Chief Constable’s commendation in recognition of their service.

