Police save life of woman in freezing sea with help from asylum seekers

Police officers ran into the freezing North Sea to save a woman who waded out into the water in pitch-black darkness at a beach in Lincolnshire.

Emergency services were alerted to a woman in difficulty at Skegness Beach on Saturday, 29 April.

Officers waded into the chest-deep water, locating her with the help of a thermal imaging drone.

“Three men who called us, who also happened to be asylum seekers in the area, were a big part of helping to save the life of this woman and even stayed afterwards to help carry the kit of our waterlogged officers,” Lincolnshire Police said.

