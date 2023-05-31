Nato deploying 700 additional troops to Kosovo after ethnic tensions spark clashes

Nato will deploy 700 more troops to Kosovo as 30 of its international peacekeepers were injured during clashes with ethnic Serbs, secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has said.

On Monday, ethnic Serbs protested in Zvecan, 45km (28 miles) north of the capital, Pristina, trying to take over the offices of the municipality where ethnic Albanian mayors took up posts last week.

Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia have been ongoing for decades; Belgrade refuses to acknowledge Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence.

