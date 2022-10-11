Three rescued from sinking fishing boat 'while fending off sharks with their hands'

Three people have been rescued from a sunken fishing boat while “fending off sharks” off the Louisiana coastline.

Footage shows the moment the boaters were lifted to safety on Sunday (9 October), a day after they became stranded without communication devices.

The Coast Guard boat crew say they saw two of the people fending off sharks, leaving both of them with injured hands.

One of the men was also showing signs of hypothermia after being pulled from the water.

The group were taken to hospital, where they were listed as stable.

