Parkland father violently arrested on Capitol Hill after gun control hearing protest

The father of a Parkland shooting victim was pinned to the floor by police on Thursday after being removed from a House Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence.

Footage appears to show three officers holding Manuel Oliver down on the floor outside the room.

Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a Florida Congressman, tweeted that Manuel and his wife Patricia Oliver were “kicked out” of the hearing prior to his arrest.

A video stream of the hearing shows chair Pat Fallon asking for the couple to be removed for “disorder in the committee room”.

The couple lost their 17-year-old son, Joaquin, in the Parkland school shooting five years ago.

“Around noon, a man was arrested for D.C. Code §22-1307 (crowding, obstructing, or incommoding) after he disrupted a hearing,” US Capitol Police said in a statement.

