Heavy snow causes whiteout blizzard conditions as storm batters western New York

Heavy lake-effect snow hit western New York over the weekend, causing blizzard conditions in the area.

Footage shared on Sunday 14 January shows white-out conditions on one road in the town of Le Roy.

In nearby Erie County, New York governor Kathy Hochul imposed a travel ban due to the extreme weather.

“My top priority is to keep New Yorkers safe, and this winter storm continues to pose a life and safety risk,” she said.

The NFL’s Wild Card playoff match between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers was also postponed from Sunday to Monday due to the conditions.