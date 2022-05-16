Police capture alligator wandering outside South Carolina school

Police were forced to relocate a wandering alligator after it was found close to a school in South Carolina.

Terrifying footage shared by the City of Charleston Police Department shows the force’s Animal Control Unit removing the six-foot reptile.

After the alligator’s mouth is taped shut, two officers can be seen bravely diving on its back to avoid sustaining any potential injuries from its powerful tail.

The reptile was then loaded into a truck and taken to a pond further up the road.

