Protesters launched flares towards the gates of Downing Street at a demonstration taking place on Wednesday evening (31 July) in the wake of the murders and subsequent riots in Southport.

Footage also showed flares on to the statue of Winston Churchill nearby in Parliament Square.

A few hundred protesters chanting “Rule Britannia”, “save our kids” and “stop the boats” attempted to leave the pavement opposite Downing Street in defiance of strict Metropolitan Police conditions on the protest.

Shortly after 7pm the protesters – many of whom were drinking alcohol – began marching towards Parliament.