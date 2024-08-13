Caught on camera: Thug throws missiles and bricks at police during Southport riots

A thug caught on camera throwing missiles at officers during a riot in Southport has been jailed.

Philip Prescott was caught violently throwing objects at police during the disorder on 30 July.

Prescott, 38, of Sefton Street, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison on Tuesday (13 August) after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

Gareth Metcalfe, 44, also took part in the Southport disorder, and was sentenced to three years and four months after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

David Frank Hill, 38, of Bootle, was sentenced to two years after pleading guilty to violent disorder in Liverpool on 3 August.