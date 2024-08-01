A 17-year-old boy appeared to have arrived at court on Thursday, 1 August, to face charges of murdering three children who were fatally stabbed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Bebe King, six, were fatally stabbed on Monday when a knifeman entered the dance class on Hart Street in Southport, Merseyside.

Multiple police vehicles flanked a white prison van as it arrived at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court at around 9.30am.

The teenager, from Banks in Lancashire, has been charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

The suspect cannot be named for legal reasons as he is under 18.