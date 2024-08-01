Police warned against sharing information online as a 17-year-old boy was charged after three children were killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in Southport.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, deputy chief crown prosecutor Ursula Doyle said the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been charged with three counts of murder, ten counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

Sarah Hammond, chief crown prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, reminded the public that criminal proceedings are active and warned against “reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”