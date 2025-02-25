Video: Near miss for Southwest Airlines flight landing in Chicago

The moment a Southwest Airlines plane was involved in a near-miss with a private jet at Chicago Midway Airport as it attempted to land on Tuesday, 25 February, was caught on video.

Airport webcam footage showed Southwest Airlines Flight 2504 and a small Flexjet aircraft.

The smaller plane went back up into the air to avoid a collision.

Southwest said the plane landed safely after the crew performed a precautionary go-around “to avoid a possible conflict with another aircraft that entered the runway.”

A Flexjet spokesperson said: "We are aware of the occurrence today in Chicago.

“Flexjet adheres to the highest safety standards and we are conducting a thorough investigation. Any action to rectify and ensure the highest safety standards will be taken."