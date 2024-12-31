Watch: India launches historic first space docking mission

India launched its first space docking mission on an Indian-made rocket on Monday, 30 December.

It marked a historic attempt to become the fourth country to achieve this advanced technological feat.

Footage from India’s space agency showed the rocket blasting off from the country’s main spaceport at 4:30pm GMT in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The mission is seen as pivotal for future space endeavours including satellite servicing and the operation of India’s planned space station.

After around 15 minutes, the mission director called the launch mission successful, after the spacecraft reached an altitude of around 480 km.