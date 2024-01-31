Hiker who fainted on Spanish mountain airlifted to safety

A hiker who fainted on a mountain in Spain was airlifted to safety by the civil guard and local firefighters.

Responding to a call around 4:30pm on Monday 29 January, authorities located the hiker on Pico de la Tinosa, the highest mountain in the province of Cordoba, which rises to 1,570 metres above sea level.

Footage released by Spain’s Guardia Civil shows the rescue unfolding.

The hiker was taken to the town of Priego de Cordoba for medical attention after being airlifted to safety.