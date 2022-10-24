Sheep took over the streets of Madrid on Sunday, as shepherds following ancient herding routes led their flocks through the centre of the Spanish capital.

People lined the route and watched as thousands of sheep walked through the city, with bells around their necks providing a noisy background.

The shepherds were taking their livestock to southerly pastures for winter grazing, an ancient tradition that was revived in 1994 as part of Madrid’s annual Fiesta de la Trashumancia.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.