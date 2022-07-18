Planes and a combine harvester used to contain wildfire in Spain’s Zamora province

Emergency services and locals in Spain, continue to attempt to contain a wildfire raging through the province as a heatwave swept southern Europe.

The Zamora fire had burned at least 10,000 hectares (24,710 acres) as of Monday 18 July and authorities have evacuated 14 villages around Tabara county, a municipality in the province.

Footage of the emergency service tackling the fires captures planes flying above the flames and a combine harvester being used to tackle the fire.

The European heatwave has also caused fires elsewhere, in Portugal and France.

