Thick smoke clouds fill sky as hundreds of firefighters tackle Spanish wildfire

Thick smoke billowed from a wildfire in Valencia, Spain, as emergency services deployed more than 700 firefighters to tackle the blaze over the weekend.

Footage posted on Monday evening (27 March) shows the “most complicated” moments of the fire in Montan, Castellon firefighters said.

Around 1,500 people were forced to evacuate to safety from the country’s first major forest fire of the year last Friday.

Wildfires in Teruel and Castellon have burned at least 4,300 hectares as of Tuesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.