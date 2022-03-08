Speeding drunk driver crashes head on with patrol car

Shocking footage shows the moment a speeding drunk driver crashes head on with a police patrol car.

The drunk driver was traveling at a high rate of speed on the Skyway 10K route and Florida Highway Patrol Master Trooper Toni Schuck responded and drove her vehicle directly into the path of the oncoming drunk driver.

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said: “Thank you for your bravery and self-sacrifice, Trooper Schuck. We wish you a speedy recovery.”

