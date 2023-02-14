Chinese ‘spy balloons’ have ‘likely’ been sent over UK, minister says

A government minister has suggested that it is “possible” spy balloons sent by China have been used over the UK.

Richard Holden, a transport minister, believes it is “likely that there will be people from the Chinese government trying to act as a hostile state”.

“I think we have to be realistic about the threat these countries pose to the UK,” Mr Holden said.

“They’re not interested in our democratic values, they’re not interested in standing up for human rights around the world - we are.”

