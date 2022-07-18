Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the country’s interim president on Friday, July 15, after Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s letter of resignation was accepted.

Rajapaksa resigned in the wake of mass protests against the economic state of the country and fled to Singapore.

Wickremesinghe, who will serve as leader until a permanent successor is elected by parliament, was captured being sworn into the position before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya.

This video shows Wickremesinghe signing documents with Jayasuriya.

Wickremesinghe introduced a state of emergency ahead of a presidential election in parliament.

