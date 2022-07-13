Man plays piano as protesters occupy residence of Sri Lankan prime minister

A young man played the piano as protesters continued to occupy the prime minister’s residence in Sri Lanka on Monday (12 July).

Footage shared by Reuters correspondent Devjyot Ghoshal shows a group of people singing and clapping along as the man plays.

The video was filmed in prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s official residence in Colombo.

Mr Wickremesinghe, who is acting president in the absence of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has imposed a nationwide curfew, calling the measure necessary “to maintain public order”.

