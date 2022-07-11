Protesters in Sri Lanka have vowed to remain in the presidential palace until the leaders of their country leave their offices completely.

Huge crowds stormed the palace and several other government buildings, including the prime minister’s residence, over the weekend as fury over the current crisis engulfing the country boiled over.

Some could be seen diving into the pool at the presidential palace, while other demonstrators broke into one of the bedrooms and used the on-site gym.

