Sir Keir Starmer has said that the UK is “not at war” and suggested there had been “irresponsible rhetoric” from Russia.

Ukraine has fired British long-range Storm Shadow missiles into Russian territory for the first time, The Independent understands, the latest sign of a change in stance from Western countries on involvement in the conflict.

Speaking to BBC Radio Bristol as part of a local radio round on Friday, 22 November, Sir Keir Starmer was asked “are we at war” in relation to the conflict in Ukraine.

“No, we’re not at war, but Ukraine certainly is, because Ukraine has been invaded by Russia, and that war has now been going on for just over 1,000 days,” Sir Keir responded.

After Russia threatened to use weapons against nations that allow their own weapons to be used inside Russia, the PM said: “There’s irresponsible rhetoric.”