Sir Keir Starmer appeared to clash with US Vice President JD Vance over his previous attack on Europe’s free speech.

America’s relationship with Europe was brought up during Sir Keir’s White House meeting with Donald Trump on Thursday (27 February).

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference earlier this. month, Mr Vance accused European governments - including the UK’s, of retreating from their values and ignoring voter concerns on migration and free speech.

Mr Vance said US and Europe relations would be discussed at lunch, before he was interrupted by the UK Prime Minister, who told him: “We have had free speech in the United Kingdom for a long time.”