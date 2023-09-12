Angela Rayner refuses to commit to Labour keeping pensions triple lock

Angela Rayner has refused to commit to Labour keeping the state pensions triple lock, telling BBC Breakfast on Tuesday (12 September) that the party would “not make unfunded spending commitments” before a general election.

Ms Rayner’s comments came as ONS figures showed that wages in the UK continued to surge at a record pace.

The total earnings rise is used to determine the “triple lock” guarantee for the state pension, which commits the government to increase the state pension by whichever is highest, wage growth, inflation or 2.5 per cent.