Incredible moment hero saves girl, 3, from sinking car in Storm Henk floods

A hero bystander saved a three-year-old child and a driver from a car sinking in floodwater caused by Storm Henk in Birmingham.

Footage recorded by Tia Draper shows a car trapped under a bridge near Sarehole Mill museum on Tuesday (2 January).

Her partner Liam Stych is seen climbing across a footbridge and lifting the child to safety through a window.

He also saved the woman - but insisted in an interview with the BBC that he was not a hero.

Mr Stych said he saw the car in trouble as the pair were out for a walk.