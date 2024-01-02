Storm Henk topples tree and shatters garden fence as winds batter Oxfordshire

Footage shows damage to a garden fence caused by a fallen tree in Iffley, Oxfordshire, as wind gusts of up 94mph hit large parts of the UK on Tuesday 2 January.

An amber warning for wind issued by the Met Office covered a central swathe of England, informing the public of possible travel disruption, roof damage and power cuts across southern England, the Midlands, East Anglia and Wales.

The Energy Networks Association – which collates data from all energy providers – estimated that 38,000 customers were without power as a direct result of storm damage, as of 7pm on Tuesday.